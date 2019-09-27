Watch an exclusive live session from Not Waving & Dark Mark at Berlin Atonal 2019

The unlikely duo perform tracks from their recent album.

Last month, Berlin Atonal returned to the German capital for another five days of techno, ambient and experimental music from the city’s Kraftwerk venue.

FACT and Atonal teamed up for another series of exclusive live sessions in Kraftwerk with some of the festival’s many exciting acts. Up next in the series is Not Waving in collaboration with legendary Screaming Trees vocalist Mark Lanegan (as Dark Mark), whose inspired debut Downwelling arrived last month.

Directed & Edited by Pedro Kuster

Camera Operation by Pawel Ptak & Pedro Kuster

Sound by Randy Pence

