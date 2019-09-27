Scratcha DVA soundtracks Rick Owens show at Paris Fashion Week

His Gage collaboration ‘Flytnurse’ was selected for the show at Paris’s Palais de Tokyo.
‘Flytnurse’, a collaborative track from Scratcha DVA and Gage, was the music chosen to feature in designer Rick Owens’ show at Paris Fashion Week, providing a suitably fantastical soundtrack for the bubble-heavy affair.
Earlier in the week, Dinamarca’s ‘Campana’ was selected for the Mugler show and Lafawndah performed on a boat during Courreges’ presentation. Check out clips of both shows below.
View this post on Instagram
campana at the @muglerofficial ss20 paris fashion week show 🥶💙
Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear – August 2019