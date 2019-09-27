Scratcha DVA soundtracks Rick Owens show at Paris Fashion Week

View this post on Instagram

🧜🏽‍♀️THAT DAY WE TOOK OVER THE CANAL AND PUT ON A SHOW LIKE NO OTHERS🧜🏽‍♀️ BOAT ON FIRE MOVING THROUGH WATERS🧜🏽‍♀️THANK YOU @courreges FOR HAVING ME THANK YOU @yolandazobel & @alqaede FOR HAVING THE VISION🧜🏽‍♀️