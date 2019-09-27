Slikback compiles Lasakaneku and Tomo EPs on debut vinyl release

Featuring three unreleased tracks, ‘Shell’, ‘Kite’ and ‘Senshi’.

Hakuna Kulala has compiled Slikback’s exceptional EPs Lasakaneku and Tomo for the artist’s debut vinyl release.

The double LP showcases the producer’s unique sound, which is a melange of gqom, trap, speedcore, footwork, grime and everything in between. The release comes packaged with three brand new tracks, ‘Shell’, ‘Kite’ and ‘Senshi’.

<a href="http://hakunakulala.bandcamp.com/album/lasakaneku">Lasakaneku by Slikback</a>

<a href="http://hakunakulala.bandcamp.com/album/tomo">Tomo by Slikback</a>

Last year we included Slikback’s magnificent ‘Venom’ at the number two spot in our list of the best singles of 2018.

Lasakaneku / Tomo is available now via Boomkat. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Acid’

02. ‘Bantu Zen’

03. ‘Ascension’

04. ‘Just I’

05. ‘Venom’

06. ‘Shell’

07. ‘Sonshitsu’

08. ‘Gemini’

09. ‘Kyokai’

10. ‘Kite’

11. ‘Karum’

12. ‘Zuhura’

13. ‘Rage’

14. ‘Senshi’

