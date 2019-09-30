Beats In Space announces new Jennifer Vanilla EP, J.E.N.N.I.F.E.R.

Let’s get metaphysical.

Beats In Space has tapped Jennifer Vanilla for its next release.

Vanilla, the alter ego of New York-based performance artist and former Ava Luna member Becca Kauffman, will debut on the Tim Sweeney-helmed label next month with her J.E.N.N.I.F.E.R. EP. The three-tracker includes two originals, ‘Space Time Motion’ and ‘Erase the Time’, as well as an ‘Erase the Time’ remix by AceMo. According to the label, Vanilla through this record explores “the multidimensional pathways that are available to us when we move constantly on a dance floor”.

To start, BIS has shared the EP’s first single, ‘Space Time Motion’, in video form. A lo-fi visual dominated by red, pink and statement suits, it’s a psychedelic and delightfully wacky complement to the track’s groovy rhythms. Even more hypnotic is Vanilla’s smooth half-spoken word, half-singing of text from a physics textbook she found in a former schoolhouse at an artist residency: “Space is a position of bodies / Time is an accident of motion / Motion is a consequence of all activity.”

J.E.N.N.I.F.E.R. is out on October 18. Pre-order it here and view the cover artwork below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Space Time Motion’

02. ‘Erase The Time’

03. ‘Erase The Time (AceMo Remix)’

Read next: Beats in Space – New York’s most important underground dance show