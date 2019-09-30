News I By I 30.09.19

Clone Records’ classical sub-label releases Claude Debussy’s Nocturnes

Clone Records’ classical sub-label releases Claude Debussy’s Nocturnes

Photo by: Clone Records

Originally published on The Vinyl Factory.

A trio of atmospheric dreamscapes.

Clone Records‘ new Edit.Futurum imprint has unveiled its first release – a recording of Claude Debussy’s Nocturnes, conducted by Jun Märkl and performed by the Orchestre National de Lyon.

Working as much as a visual artist as a musician, Debussy aimed to invoke associations of colour, texture and light into his compositions. Debussy believed that “it is necessary to abandon yourself completely and let the music do as it will with you.” Nocturnes rejects the rigid constraints placed on French composers and the bombastic sounds of Wagner.

The ethereal three movements, ‘Nuages’ (Clouds), ‘Fêtes’ (Festivals), ‘Sirènes’ (Sirens), channel Debussy’s fascination with the night, mythological sirens and impressionist James Whistler’s moonlight paintings.

Conducted by Jun Märkl and performed by the Orchestre National de Lyon, ‘Nuages’ breaks from Western tradition with no tension build-ups, invoking the stillness of the night and the languid drifting of clouds. ‘Fêtes’ recreates the excitement of a festival procession, while the seductive sounds and wordless female chorus in ‘Sirènes’ reflects Debussy’s aim to recreate “the mysterious song of the Sirens as they laugh and pass on.”

Head here for more info and check out the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Nuages’
02. ‘Fêtes’
03. ‘Sirènes’

Watch next: Inside Clone Records

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp