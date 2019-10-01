Kelman Duran self-releases 13-track collection 6AM

Stream the deconstructed reggaetón tracks below.

Kelman Duran (whose LP 13th Month on Riobamba’s APOCALIPSIS label was one of our favorites of 2018) has self-released a new collection titled 6AM.

The 13 tracks continue the Dominican-American producer’s exploration into the deconstructed reggaetón that made up 13th Month as well as his 2017 record 1804 Kids on Hundebiss.

Duran currently lives in Los Angeles where he is a resident DJ at NTS and party series Rail Up.

6AM is available to download now.

