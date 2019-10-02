News I By I 02.10.19

Amma Ateria and Nava Dunkelman announce LP as IMA for Buh Records

Portrait of IMA

The duo’s debut LP.

Hong Kong-born electronic sound artist Amma Ateria and Japanese percussionist Nava Dunkelman have announced their debut LP as IMA for Peruvian label Buh Records.

According to the label, The Flowers Die in Burning Fire – 炎の中で死にゆく花 explores “expressionistic noise music” and vocalizations of Japanese poetry to tell an avant-garde tale of change, decay and rebirth in cacophonous terms.

Both Ateria and Dunkelman are fluent improvisers in their solo work and improvisational percussive and electronic elements heavily structure the nine tracks’ “meticulous, industrial and filmic instrumentation”.

The Flowers Die in Burning Fire – 炎の中で死にゆく花 is out on November 15 and is available for pre-order here.

In the meantime, check out our profile of Buh Records founder Luis Alvarado below.

Read next: New Weird South America is a polyglot’s fantasy

Tags:

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp