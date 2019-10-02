Amma Ateria and Nava Dunkelman announce LP as IMA for Buh Records

The duo’s debut LP.

Hong Kong-born electronic sound artist Amma Ateria and Japanese percussionist Nava Dunkelman have announced their debut LP as IMA for Peruvian label Buh Records.

According to the label, The Flowers Die in Burning Fire – 炎の中で死にゆく花 explores “expressionistic noise music” and vocalizations of Japanese poetry to tell an avant-garde tale of change, decay and rebirth in cacophonous terms.

<a href="http://buhrecords.bandcamp.com/album/br119-ima-the-flowers-die-in-burning-fire">BR119 – IMA – The Flowers Die in Burning Fire – 炎の中で死にゆく花 by Buh Records</a>

Both Ateria and Dunkelman are fluent improvisers in their solo work and improvisational percussive and electronic elements heavily structure the nine tracks’ “meticulous, industrial and filmic instrumentation”.

The Flowers Die in Burning Fire – 炎の中で死にゆく花 is out on November 15 and is available for pre-order here.

In the meantime, check out our profile of Buh Records founder Luis Alvarado below.

