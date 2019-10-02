News I By I 02.10.19

Death in Vegas’ Richard Fearless announces debut album, Deep Rave Memory

Photograph by: press

His first full-length under his own name.

Death in Vegas frontman Richard Fearless will release his debut album next month.

Deep Rave Memory, as it’s called, was recorded at Fearless’ Metal Box studio overlooking the Thames. In a press release, he shares that he drew from the studio’s industrial environment for inspiration: “There’s a steel factory on the opposite bank and the sounds of industrial metalwork is incredibly inspirational. Then you have the continuously growing skyline too. It’s a very Ballardian landscape,” he says.

“You get these party boats that go down the river. You hear these drifts of music floating over. I tried to emulate that when I put mixes down, sweeping the effects in and out, catching the delay tales.”

To preview the album, Fearless has shared lead track ‘Atlas of Insanity’, an abrasive, buzzing techno track that pulses from start to finish like a heartbeat under pressure.

Deep Rave Memory is out on November 22 via Fearless’ Drone label. Find the artwork and tracklist below, and also look back with FACT on our visit last year to his one-of-a-kind studio.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Vision of You’’
02. ‘New Perspective’
03. ‘Devil on Horseback’
04. ‘Acid Angels’
05. ‘Deep Rave Memory’
06. ‘Atlas of Insanity’
07. ‘Driving with Roedelius’
08. ‘Broken Beauty’

Listen next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear – September 2019

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp