News I By I 02.10.19

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding game is getting its own album

Death Stranding

Photo by: Sony

CHVRCHES have written the upcoming video game’s end song.

Death Stranding – the highly anticipated new PS4 game from Metal Gear Solid auteur Hideo Kojima – will arrive alongside an album of “original music” inspired by the game’s sci-fi world.

Death Stranding: Timefall will arrive on November 7 at iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Google Play, a day before the game’s release. It features music from an eclectic mix of artists, including Major Lazer & Khalid, Bring Me The Horizon and  CHVRCHES, who have written the game’s end song.

 

Death Stranding stars The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus as a post-apocalyptic delivery guy whose mission is to “reconnect isolated cities and a fragmented society”. As you might expect from the video game designer who gave us the ability to stalk enemies by hiding inside a cardboard box, it looks absolutely wild.

“The concept of Death Stranding is so unique and really felt to us like it was challenging people to care about the world they create — in the game and otherwise,” CHVRCHES said in a statement. “We wrote this song specifically for Death Stranding, thinking of the themes of the game and what it is trying to say to people.”

“You can cry just by listening to this song,” Kojima said on Twitter. “You’ll find out the true value of my strand with them in the game.”

Kojima’s musical direction has proved just as enduring as the games themselves: Burial, for example, famously sampled Harry Gregson-Williams’ Metal Gear Solid 2 intro music for his 2007 track ‘Archangel’.

Read next: The 100 best video game soundtracks of all time

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp