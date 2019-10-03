Malibu announces debut record One Life

Featuring guest instrumentation from Oliver Coates and Florian Le Prisé.

French musician Malibu has announced her long-anticipated debut record via Joyful Noise Recordings.

One Life will be released as a part of Joyful Noise’s White Label series where monthly guest curators commission records from “undiscovered or under-appreciated artists”.

Malibu was picked by Julianna Barwick, who explained her selection in a recent Instagram post.

Some of this year’s other White Label curators include Cate Le Bon, Circuit des Yeux, St. Vincent and Thurston Moore.

The record follows guest appearances on x/o’s 2018’s cocoon egg remixed album on Quantum Natives and Organ Tapes’ 2017 Into One Name on Genome 6.66Mbp. Her track ‘Held’ appeared on PAN’s 2017 mono no aware compilation.

One Life will be released on November 1 and is available for pre-order here.

