Dominick Fernow and Steve Moore release Halloween-ready albums via Amazon Music

Amazon Music has today released three Halloween-inspired albums via its Amazon Original series.

Two records come via Hospital Productions from the iconically alias-laden mind of Dominick Fernow – Prurient’s Noise for Halloween Night and Vatican Shadow’s Church of All Hallow’s Eve.

On his relationship to the holiday, Fernow explains, “Halloween speaks to the deeper psyche in us all — the curiosity of the unknown, about overcoming fear — which despite its frightful iconography is ultimately a positive celebration”.

Zombi co-founder Steve Moore’s The Haunted Library, released via VCO Recordings, completes the spooky triptych. “Halloween has always been my favorite holiday. It’s the time of year when people feel comfortable embracing their inner weirdo,” says Moore.

All three albums are available now on Amazon Music.

