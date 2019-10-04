Downwards releases new compilation, Let Love Decide Pt. 1

The first in a planned series from Karl O’Connor’s label.

Downwards has released a new compilation called Let Love Decide Pt. 1, featuring music from Karl O’Connor aka Regis, DVA Damas, Mick Harris and more.

The nine-track, 2LP compilation is the first in a planned series “aligning veteran hands with the new class of mutant industrial disciples”, and features label boss O’Connor on several tracks.

It features the first Concrete Fence collaboration between O’Connor and Russell Haswell since 2013, “EBM supergroup” You Hung featuring Raspberry Bulbs’ Jim Siegel and Cub’s Simon Shreeve, new material from Mick Harris’ Fret alias, and a track from DVA Damas, among music from Khrone/Mjolsness, Obelus and Layne.

Let Love Decide Pt. 1 is out now. Listen to clips at Boomkat.

Tracklist:

A1. Cub – ‘Teenage Fists’

A2. You Hung – ‘The Truth Was Different (Live)’

B1. Fret – ‘Helicopter Rig’

B2. Concrete Fence – ‘Untitled’

B3. Simon Shreeve – ‘The Space Between Cultures’

C1. Obelus – ‘Scale Reference’

C2. Layne – ‘Raising Up, Removal’

C3. Khrone/Mjolsness – ‘5th Recording 7’

D1. DVA Damas – ‘People Say I’m Cool’

Read next: 20 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear in September 2019