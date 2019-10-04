Medulasa shares elegiac EP Typhoid Mary

Stream the four tracks below.

Manchester’s Medulasa has shared a new four-track collection titled Typhoid Mary.

The artist, known for their metamorphosed club takes, explains that the release was made in elegy to a recently-passed friend.

“Written in the aftermath of the passing of a dear friend, in part to celebrate their impeccable tastes, in part to process the tragedy of their death, and in part to give her a lullaby to help her rest easy.”

Hear the sudden, agonizing noise of ‘Fog Rot’ and the very tender ‘Forever’, in lament.

Typhoid Mary is available via Medulasa’s Bandcamp.

Read next: FACT mix 707: Slikback