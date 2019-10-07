Kepla debuts on Alien Jams with Within The Gaze, A Shadhavar

The album takes its name from a mythical, one-horned creature.

UK producer Kepla will release his debut album, Within The Gaze, A Shadhavar, on the London-based label Alien Jams.

The album takes its name from a mythical creature found in medieval Muslim bestiaries. Resembling a unicorn in appearance, the Shadhavar has a single, hollow horn with a number of hollow branches that produce sound when wind blows through them.

Consisting of two long sound collages, Kepla uses field recordings and audio salvaged from online sample libraries to create what the label describes as “an impressionistic statement inspired by narratives of alienation and ruin.”

Within The Gaze, A Shadhavar arrives on October 25 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘The Angel is You’

02. ‘Latent Mirror’

