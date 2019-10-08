Bad Tracking share video via Noods Radio ahead of Bokeh Versions EP

The video was directed by band member Max Kelan.

Gordon Apps and Max Kelan’s “post-human industrial” Bad Tracking project will release their latest EP Widower later this month via Bristol’s Bokeh Versions.

It will be their second contribution to the label following their 2018 remix of The Bush Chemists’ track ‘I Came I Saw’ from the I Came I Saw LP.

Ahead of the EP release on October 18, the duo has shared a music video for the title track ‘Widower’, which has been published via fellow Bristol-based imprint Noods Radio.

Widower is available for pre-order here. See the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Eriksson’

02. ‘Widower’

03. ‘Banned from Motion’

04. ‘Banned from Fini’

05. ‘Wellspring’

