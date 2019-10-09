Helado Negro announces Live at KCRW LP, shares new video

Helado Negro joined by the Smile Band.

Roberto Carlos Lange, aka Helado Negro, has announced a live ensemble version of his 2018 RVNG Intl. LP This Is How You Smile.

Live at KCRW was recorded on Los Angeles disc jockey Jason Bentley’s Morning Becomes Eclectic radio show with Smile Band members Adron, Ana Barreiro, Angela Morris, Nathaniel Morgan and Oliver Hill.

Alongside the album announcement, Lange has shared a music video for the track ‘Seen My Aura’ directed by Jason Evans, streaming below.

The LP will be available at Helado Negro’s upcoming shows and via RVNG Intl. on November 15. Pre-order the record here and see the album artwork, tracklist and tour schedule below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Running’

02. ‘Two Lucky’

03. ‘Pais Nublado’

04. ‘Language of Happening’

05. ‘Please Won’t Please’

06. ‘Imagining What To Do’

07. ‘Sabana de Luz / Los Angeles Early Morning’

Tour dates:

Oct 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Oct 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Andy Warhol Museum

Oct 23 – Copenhagen @ Pumpehuset

Oct 24 – Aarhus, DK @ Train

Oct 25 – Utrecht @ TivoliVredenburg

Oct 26 – Amsterdam @ London Calling

Oct 28 – Manchester @ Pinkroom

Oct 29 – London @ Jazz Cafe

Oct 31 – Leuven, BE @ STUK

Nov 01 – Paris @ Pitchfork Paris

Nov 02 – Turin @ Club to Club Festival

Nov 03 – Istanbul @ IKSV

Nov 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Adult Swim Festival

Nov 19 – Barcelona @ Razzmatazz

Nov 21 – Madrid @ Moby Dick

Nov 22 – Vigo, ES @ Superbock Underfest

Nov 23 – Lisbon @ Superbock in Stock

