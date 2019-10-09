News I By I 09.10.19

Helado Negro announces Live at KCRW LP, shares new video

Portrait of Helado Negro and the Smile Band

Press photo by: Jake Jefferson

Helado Negro joined by the Smile Band.

Roberto Carlos Lange, aka Helado Negro, has announced a live ensemble version of his 2018 RVNG Intl. LP This Is How You Smile.

Live at KCRW was recorded on Los Angeles disc jockey Jason Bentley’s Morning Becomes Eclectic radio show with Smile Band members Adron, Ana Barreiro, Angela Morris, Nathaniel Morgan and Oliver Hill.

Alongside the album announcement, Lange has shared a music video for the track ‘Seen My Aura’ directed by Jason Evans, streaming below.

The LP will be available at Helado Negro’s upcoming shows and via RVNG Intl. on November 15. Pre-order the record here and see the album artwork, tracklist and tour schedule below.

Live at KCRW album artwork

Tracklist:

01. ‘Running’
02. ‘Two Lucky’
03. ‘Pais Nublado’
04. ‘Language of Happening’
05. ‘Please Won’t Please’
06. ‘Imagining What To Do’
07. ‘Sabana de Luz / Los Angeles Early Morning’

Tour dates:

Oct 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
Oct 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Andy Warhol Museum
Oct 23 – Copenhagen @ Pumpehuset
Oct 24 – Aarhus, DK @ Train
Oct 25 – Utrecht @ TivoliVredenburg
Oct 26 – Amsterdam @ London Calling
Oct 28 – Manchester @ Pinkroom
Oct 29 – London @ Jazz Cafe
Oct 31 – Leuven, BE @ STUK
Nov 01 – Paris @ Pitchfork Paris
Nov 02 – Turin @ Club to Club Festival
Nov 03 – Istanbul @ IKSV
Nov 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Adult Swim Festival
Nov 19 – Barcelona @ Razzmatazz
Nov 21 – Madrid @ Moby Dick
Nov 22 – Vigo, ES @ Superbock Underfest
Nov 23 – Lisbon @ Superbock in Stock

