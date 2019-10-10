Live performances and “diffusions” of new reel-to-reel tape editions of the original masters.

New York imprint and event series Blank Forms will host performances of four Éliane Radigue works at Manhattan’s Bortolami, Andrew Kreps and Kaufmann Repetto gallery this November.

The series takes place from November 4-18 and includes performances of Vice-Versa, etc… (1970), Chry-ptus (1971), Trilogie de la Mort (1985-1993) and Adnos I-III (1973-1982).

Vice-Versa, etc… and Chry-ptus will be performed by Blank Forms affiliate Charles Curtis and Australian cellist Judith Hamann using what Blank forms characterizes as “newly produced reel-to-reel tape editions of the original masters”, while Trilogie de la Mort and Adnos I-III will take the form of “diffused” listening sessions of the compositions created using the same reel-to-reel process.

The performances are part of Blank Forms’ ongoing retrospective Éliane Radigue: Intermediate States, a series curated by Curtis and Blank Forms’ director Lawrence Kumpf and developed in collaboration with Radigue.

See more information about each piece and the performance schedule at Blank Forms’ events page.

