News I By I 10.10.19

Blank Forms to host performances of four Éliane Radigue works in NYC this November

Portrait of Éliane Radigue

Press photo by: Eleonore Huisse

Live performances and “diffusions” of new reel-to-reel tape editions of the original masters.

New York imprint and event series Blank Forms will host performances of four Éliane Radigue works at Manhattan’s Bortolami, Andrew Kreps and Kaufmann Repetto gallery this November.

The series takes place from November 4-18 and includes performances of Vice-Versa, etc… (1970), Chry-ptus (1971), Trilogie de la Mort (1985-1993) and Adnos I-III (1973-1982).

Vice-Versa, etc… and Chry-ptus will be performed by Blank Forms affiliate Charles Curtis and Australian cellist Judith Hamann using what Blank forms characterizes as “newly produced reel-to-reel tape editions of the original masters”, while Trilogie de la Mort and Adnos I-III will take the form of “diffused” listening sessions of the compositions created using the same reel-to-reel process.

The performances are part of Blank Forms’ ongoing retrospective Éliane Radigue: Intermediate States, a series curated by Curtis and Blank Forms’ director Lawrence Kumpf and developed in collaboration with Radigue.

See more information about each piece and the performance schedule at Blank Forms’ events page.

Read next: Cave Story: Shiva Feshareki is taking Éliane Radigue and Lee Gamble deeper underground

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp