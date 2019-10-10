Partly filmed in an upside-down white car.

Charli XCX has shared a music video for the track ‘White Mercedes’ from her recently released third album Charli.

The video was directed by La Blogothèque director Colin Solal Cardo who also directed the music video for Charli’s track ‘Gone’ with Christine and the Queens.

The video stars white vehicles (one of which end up in flames), a galloping white horse and cinematic fireworks to visually parallel Charli’s new school extravaganza style pop.

Charli is out now.

