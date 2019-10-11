Kurt Cobain’s MTV Unplugged cardigan is up for auction

The second time it’s been auctioned in four years.

California’s Julien’s Auctions will soon auction off the green cardigan Kurt Cobain wore during Nirvana’s 1993 MTV Unplugged performance.

Curiously, it’s the second time in four years that the cardigan has been on the market having last sold in November 2015 for $137,500.

Julien’s listing claims that the starting bid of $50,000 has already been met and estimates that the cardigan will sell for upwards of $300,000.

As Julien’s told Rolling Stone, the unwashed and stained cardigan is considered an investable piece of rock & roll memorabilia.

Rolling Stone also reports that a sweater worn by Cobain during his final Nirvana photoshoot sold earlier this year for $75,000.

The cardigan will be auctioned on October 25.

