Mala relaunches I&I Music label, with 12” featuring Natty and Benjamin Zephaniah

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

“In these dark times, this is a tune that promotes positivity and connection.”

DMZ founder Mala will relaunch his I&I Music imprint with a new 12”, titled Word & Sound, featuring himself, Natty and Benjamin Zephaniah, released this October.

I&I Music imprint is best known for its vinyl-only white label releases, including the seminal 12″ ‘Alicia’, which samples Alicia Keys’ ‘Feeling U, Feeling Me’.

Word & Sound takes its name from the Rastafari phrase ‘word-sound-power’, the belief that speech and music has the power to effect change within the world.

<a href="http://mala-music.bandcamp.com/album/word-sound">Word & Sound by Mala</a>

The new release follows Mala’s collaborations on the Basquiat-inspired compilation, Untitled.

Word & Sound will be followed by a slew of releases in 2020, including archival DMZ-era tracks.

Head here for more info in advance of its October 25 release, check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Word & Sound’

02. ‘Word & Sound – instrumental’

