Mala relaunches I&I Music label, with 12” featuring Natty and Benjamin Zephaniah

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.
“In these dark times, this is a tune that promotes positivity and connection.”
DMZ founder Mala will relaunch his I&I Music imprint with a new 12”, titled Word & Sound, featuring himself, Natty and Benjamin Zephaniah, released this October.
I&I Music imprint is best known for its vinyl-only white label releases, including the seminal 12″ ‘Alicia’, which samples Alicia Keys’ ‘Feeling U, Feeling Me’.
Word & Sound takes its name from the Rastafari phrase ‘word-sound-power’, the belief that speech and music has the power to effect change within the world.
The new release follows Mala’s collaborations on the Basquiat-inspired compilation, Untitled.
Word & Sound will be followed by a slew of releases in 2020, including archival DMZ-era tracks.
Head here for more info in advance of its October 25 release, check out the artwork and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Word & Sound’
02. ‘Word & Sound – instrumental’
Read more: Mala on ancient instruments, tropibass and record digging in Lima