ANAMAI return to Halocline Trance with Dream Baby

The ambient folk duo are back for a new album.

ANAMAI, the experimental folk project of Anna Mayberry (HSY) and David Psutka (Egyptrixx, ACT!), will return to Psutka’s Halocline Trance imprint with a new album.

Dream Baby sees the duo returning to the gossamer ambient folk of 2017’s What Mountain and their 2015 debut Sallows, pairing Mayberry’s distinctive voice with reverb-heavy instrumentation and evocative soundscapes. Listen to the title track now.

The new album arrives on October 25 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Dream Baby’

02. ‘Blade in the Stream’

03. ‘The Holder’

04. ‘Bank Towers’

05. ‘Easy Again’

06. ‘Swelling’

07. ‘Cold House’

08. ‘How to be Real’

09. ‘Three Suns’

Read next: “Wrestling with idealism, fantasy and memory” – FACT meets ANAMAI