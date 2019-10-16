AYA (fka LOFT), Deathprod and Giant Swan announced for CTM 2020

The Berlin festival has revealed the first acts for next year’s edition.

AYA (fka LOFT), Deathprod and Giant Swan are among the first acts to be confirmed for the 2020 edition of Berlin’s CTM festival.

They will join Akua, Aquarian, Bbymutha, Dis Fig, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Robert Henke, VTSS and many more across a variety of venues throughout the German capital, including HAU Hebbel am Ufer, Berghain, Kunstquartier Bethanien, Festsaal Kreuzberg, and SchwuZ. Additionally, the festival will also be hosting special projects at Radialsystem V and an immersive listening series at Silent Green’s Betonhalle.

CTM have accompanied their first announcement with a short exploration of the festival’s theme: ‘Liminal’. “Liminal phenomena and states are transitional phases in which a familiar order sees its values and symbols destabilised; norms are suspended or turned on their heads”, reads the accompanying statement. “We find ourselves in ambiguous spaces, somewhere between a past that is no longer valid and an ever-becoming future.”

“Liminality characterises spiritual practices, social rituals, and other transformative experiences. In music, boundary-disturbing experiences and acts of transgression are perpetually negotiated and re-negotiated. Yet liminality, hybridisation, and transgression should not be blindly celebrated—rather, praise should be supplemented with critical evaluation.”

“With Liminal, CTM 2020 throws itself into limbo in hopes of stimulating a critical discussion of our present and possible futures.” Early bird passes for CTM 2020 are available now. Check out a full list of the first acts to be announced below.

CTM 2020 lineup:

Akua [US]

Animals of Distinction, Fly Pan Am & United Visual Artists – “Frontera” [CA]

Ashley Fure – “Hive Rise” [US]

Aquarian [CA/DE]

AYA [UK]

Bbymutha [US]

Borokov Borokov [BE]

Deathprod [NO]

Dis Fig [US/DE]

Dorine Mokha & Elia Rediger – “Hercules of Lubumbashi” [CH/CD]

Giant Swan [UK]

Henry Wu [UK]

Hildur Guðnadóttir presents “Chernobyl” feat. Chris Watson and Sam Slater [INT]

Jacob Kirkegaard – “Opus Mors” [DK]

Kamaal Williams [UK]

Louis-Philippe Demers & Bill Vorn – “Inferno” [CA]

Moesha 13 [FR]

Prumsodun Ok, Ana Maria Rodriguez, Fred Pommerehn & Ensemble KNM – “Drops and Seeds” [INT]

Robert Henke – “CBM 8032 AV” [DE]

Virgen María [ES/UK]

VTSS [PL]

Zamilska [PL]

!luuli [US]

Read next: CTM Festival 2019 – Dance music is not in crisis, it’s more hopeful than ever