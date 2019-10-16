Skee Mask announces new EP, ISS004

“Unstoppable Fruity Brain Benders”.

Skee Mask is releasing a new EP next week on Ilian Tape.

The Munich-based producer made the announcement earlier today (October 16) on Facebook. ISS004 features five tracks ranging from breakbeat to techno to ambient, altogether labeled as “unstoppable fruity brain benders”. Find preview clips below along with the tracklist.

ISS004 is the fourth installment of the label’s Ilian Skee Series, which launched in 2017. It’s Skee Mask’s second EP this year following his 808BB EP in February. His debut album, Compro, was one of FACT’s favorite albums of 2018.

ISS004 is out on October 22.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Juug’

A2. ‘Slow Music’

B1. ‘RZZ’

B2. ‘Play Ha’

B3. ‘Sphere In Total’

