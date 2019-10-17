Riobamba marks Criatura EP launch with protest-rave outside ICE headquarters

Criatura references Jungian analyst Clarissa Pinkola Estés’ 1992 book Women Who Run with the Wolves.

Riobamba will release her debut EP Criatura on her own APOCALIPSIS imprint this month.

The title of the three-track release refers to Jungian analyst Clarissa Pinkola Estés’ 1992 book Women Who Run with the Wolves, which charts the “Wild Woman Archetype” through myths, fairy stories and folk tales.

Riobamba describes the EP as “spell-casting for transformation, calling in self-determined rituals, respectful explorations of ancestral knowledge, and a welcoming of dualities of rage & resistance and tenderness & patience to exist alongside each other as necessary tools for resistance.”

To mark the launch of the EP, APOCALIPSIS will join forces with Melting Point, a fundraiser for NYC nonprofit immigration charity Al Otro Lado, to throw a protest rave outside of the ICE headquarters in Manhattan. The event will take place from 2-6 PM on October 24 at 26 Federal Plaza, Manhattan.

Criatura arrives on October 24 via APOCALIPSIS. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Muerte’

02. ‘Inicio’

03. ‘Grito’

