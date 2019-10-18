The label’s ethos emphasizes “maximum care over production”.

A new label TBC Editions has launched out of Bristol to highlight work by artists involved with defunct DIY venue and artist-led community The Brunswick Club, which ran out of a former working-men’s club in Bristol’s St. Pauls neighborhood from 2017-2019. As The Wire reported, the venue was lost to developers earlier this year.

The first four releases run the gamut of music media and include a cassette from Viridian Ensemble, which documents their final performance at the space, a t-shirt from BKV Industrial, aka Bokeh Versions and Avon Terror Corps, a digital release from Copper Sounds and Coims’ supergroup Copper Coims and a DVD of films made by Vicky Smith.

A label launch party has been planned for October 26 at Bristol’s Dawkin Ales. See more info here.

All releases are available for pre-order over at TBC’s Bandcamp ahead of their own October 26 release dates.

