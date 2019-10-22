Charli XCX’s band Nasty Cherry subject of new Netflix documentary series

Watch the trailer below.

Nasty Cherry, the all-female four-piece rock band formed by British pop star Charli XCX, is the subject of a new Netflix documentary series I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry.

“I wish when I was 14 there was a band like Nasty Cherry,” states Charli in the trailer, streaming below. “Unashamedly real and also badass”.

The series will follow Charli and the band as they navigate “an era of the music industry where there’s no roadmap to success”.

Nasty Cherry is guitarist Chloe Chaidez, drummer Debbie Knox-Hewson, bassist Georgia Somary and singer Gabbriette “Gabi” Bechtel. The band is signed to Vroom Vroom Recordings, the experimental pop label Charli started in 2016.

I’m With The Band: Nasty Cherry premieres on Netflix on November 15.

