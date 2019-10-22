E-Saggila shares new track ‘Tilt’ via Country Music

Stream it below.

Label and party series Country Music, collaboratively run by Daniel Iinatti and Anna Sagström, has added another strong release to their ongoing series that invites producers to create tracks within a four or eight minute time frame.

The latest ‘Tilt’ comes from Toronto-based E-Saggila and features some of her signature densely packed and noisy techno.

Country Music’s discography includes releases from many FACT favs including Slikback, Via App, Thoom, Nkisi, Estoc, Oxhy, Crystallmess and Hyph11E.

E-Saggila’s recent album My World My Way on Northern Electronics was one of our favorites of the last three months. Read about it below.

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months: July to September 2019

