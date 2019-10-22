“Sounds created for no reason. Sounds that come and go, and disappear into the air like a scent, as soon as they materialize”.

Japanese experimental sound group OOIOO has announced their first album in six years Nijimusi via Thrill Jockey.

The record follows 2014’s Gamel, also on Thrill Jockey, and marks their first release since the passing of the group’s co-founder Kyoko in 2015.

Founded by Kyoko and YoshimiO (also a co-founding member of Boredoms) in 1995, the group has explored different instrumental and anti-formal arrangements throughout the years. On Nijimusi, they chose to prioritize a conventional rock set up of two guitars, bass and drums, which, when mixed with some brash and repetitive vocals, results in some delightfully bizarre, punk-inflected jams.

Pre-order the album here ahead of its January 17, 2020 release date and see the artwork and tracklist below.

<a href="http://ooioojp.bandcamp.com/album/nijimusi">Nijimusi by OOIOO</a>

Tracklist:

01. ‘nijimusi’

02. ‘nijimu’

03. ‘jibun’

04. ‘tisou’

05. ‘asozan5’

06. ‘bulun’

07. ‘walk for “345” minutes, while saying “Ah Yeah!” with a “Mountain Book” in one hand, until a shower of light pours down’

08. ‘kawasemi Ah’

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months: July to September 2019