Sonic erotica publisher WET shares conceptual soundscape ‘sz.sx’

“Weird Erotic Tension”.

WET, a self-described online community featuring sensual podcasts and explorations of sonic sexuality, curated by Alexandra Zakharenko (Perila, Aseptic Stir), has released a conceptual soundscape titled ‘sz.sx’.

The almost twenty-minute-long piece wanders among wide expanses of industrial ambience as it, according to WET, “explores moving rituals to excavate hidden traumas which unfold by moving [the] body to sound and silence”.

WET has previously released works by Pamela_ and her sons (who appeared on Boy Harsher’s recent FACT mix, linked to below), Aseptic Stir, shō mura and more.

