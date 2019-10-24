Bergsonist self-releases new EP, ض

“Can’t vote but can make music.”

Bergsonist has self-released a new EP, ض.

The Brooklyn-based producer shared her newest body of work earlier today (October 23) on Bandcamp. The six-tracker, like much of her work, rings with social and political commentary with track titles such as ‘United Health Care of America’, ‘Unionize’ and ‘Dystopiamazon’. Leading the pack is ‘Vote Bernie!’, which samples the Vermont senator’s speech from the We The People summit in Washington D.C. this past April.

cant vote but can make music :) VOTE BERNIE – Damn history is happening now! imagine a future with @BernieSanders , he devoted his entire life for the same mission <3 https://t.co/2kNroAKHJG — bergsonist (@bergsonist) October 22, 2019

ض follows Bergonist’s last EP, ص, last month and is her tenth full release this year. She also recently featured on a compilation for New York’s Broken Call Records.

ض is out now.

<a href="http://bergsonist.bandcamp.com/album/--15">ض by bergsonist</a>

