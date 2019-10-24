News I By I 24.10.19

Colleen shares Moog Soundlab EP A Flame Variations as free download

Picture of Colleen

The files were previously only available to stream via Moog’s SoundCloud.

French musician and Thrill Jockey affiliate Colleen has shared her collection of tracks made at North Carolina’s Moog Soundlab, A Flame Variations, for free download via her Bandcamp page.

She was originally invited to the lab after the folks at Moog heard her 2017 album A flame my love, a frequency (Thrill Jockey) that extensively featured the MF104M Analog Delay and MF105M MIDIMuRF Moogerfooger pedals.

Colleen explains that EP, which features five interpretations of songs from the album, were made in a single afternoon at the Lab. The EP was originally shared via Moog’s SoundCloud to commemorate the end of the Moogerfooger line.

“The idea was for me to play a song from the album (I chose ‘Winter dawn’), and then explore other sounds using 3 more of the soon-to-be-discontinued line of Moogerfoogers. Since I was not familiar with these other Moogerfoogers, I made a quick decision to use the chord sequences from different songs from the album as starting points (played on the Critter and Guitari Pocket Piano and Septavox, just as on the album), revisiting the songs through a daisy chain of MF101 Lowpass Filter, MF102 Ring Modulator, MF103 12-stage phaser and the afore-mentioned MF104M, with the last song also using the CP251 Control Processor.”

The pay-what-you-wish download comes with an accompanying pdf of photos from the visit. Download it here and stream her FACT mix below.

Read next: Sea of Tranquility: 12 years into her career, French composer Colleen is making her finest records to date

Tags:

Related Stories

More from News

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp