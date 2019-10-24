Colleen shares Moog Soundlab EP A Flame Variations as free download

The files were previously only available to stream via Moog’s SoundCloud.

French musician and Thrill Jockey affiliate Colleen has shared her collection of tracks made at North Carolina’s Moog Soundlab, A Flame Variations, for free download via her Bandcamp page.

She was originally invited to the lab after the folks at Moog heard her 2017 album A flame my love, a frequency (Thrill Jockey) that extensively featured the MF104M Analog Delay and MF105M MIDIMuRF Moogerfooger pedals.

Colleen explains that EP, which features five interpretations of songs from the album, were made in a single afternoon at the Lab. The EP was originally shared via Moog’s SoundCloud to commemorate the end of the Moogerfooger line.

“The idea was for me to play a song from the album (I chose ‘Winter dawn’), and then explore other sounds using 3 more of the soon-to-be-discontinued line of Moogerfoogers. Since I was not familiar with these other Moogerfoogers, I made a quick decision to use the chord sequences from different songs from the album as starting points (played on the Critter and Guitari Pocket Piano and Septavox, just as on the album), revisiting the songs through a daisy chain of MF101 Lowpass Filter, MF102 Ring Modulator, MF103 12-stage phaser and the afore-mentioned MF104M, with the last song also using the CP251 Control Processor.”

The pay-what-you-wish download comes with an accompanying pdf of photos from the visit. Download it here and stream her FACT mix below.

