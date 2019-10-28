Hajime has been performing the traditional island music called Amami Shima Uta since she was a teenager.

Ryuichi Sakamoto, Tim Hecker, Dorian Concept and the late Ras G are just some of the artists tasked with remixing tracks from Amami Shima-Uta, which was released last year by Grammy-nominated Japanese folk singer Chitose Hajime.

Hajime-Uta Yugen -Chitose Hajime Amami Shima-Uta Remix showcases genre-spanning interpretations on the traditional island folk music that Hajime has been performing since she was a teenager. Listen to Tim Hecker and the late Ras G’s contributions now.

Hajime-Uta Yugen -Chitose Hajime Amami Shima-Uta Remix arrives on Augusta Records on November 27 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the full tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Asabana-Bushi (Shintaro Sakamoto Remix)’

02. ‘Kubanuha-Bushi (Ras G Remix)’

03. ‘Kurudando-Bushi (Chihei Hatakeyama Remix)’

04. ‘Nagakumo-Bushi (Tim Hecker Remix)’

05. ‘Hounen-Bushi (Dorian Concept Remix)’

06. ‘Watasya (Remodeled by Ryuichi Sakamoto)’

