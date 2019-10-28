David Lynch’s Oscar acceptance speech is everything you want it to be

Really weird stuff.

At last night’s Governors Awards ceremony, the legendary director David Lynch finally took home an honorary Academy Award for his lifetime achievements in film. The career milestone, more than 50 years in the making, was summed up in just two short sentences.

“To the Academy and everyone who helped me along the way, thanks,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “You have a very nice face. Goodnight.” It’s not clear exactly whose face Lynch thought was nice, but THR thinks he was talking to the Oscar statue.

Isabella Rossellini, Laura Dern and Kyle MacLachlan, all of whom have repeatedly worked with Lynch on projects such as Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks, presented him with the honorary award. Previously, Lynch had been nominated by the Academy four times for his directing work on The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet and Mulholland Drive. The New York Times’ Kyle Buchanan captured most of the moment on video (the speech, however, did not make the final cut), and as you can see below, the standing ovation lasted much longer than the thank-you itself.

God is happy! Here is David Lynch finally getting an Oscar! pic.twitter.com/8ccHerVw2p — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 28, 2019

