Clams Casino goes back to basics with new track ‘Rune’

Taken from the producer’s forthcoming album, Moon Trip Radio.

Cloud rap architect Clams Casino goes back to the sound he pioneered on his new track, ‘Rune’.

Taken from his forthcoming album Moon Trip Radio, the instrumental draws from ambient, hip hop, trap and drone, a sound reminiscent of the producer’s legendary run of instrumental mixtapes.

Last year Clams Casino produced ‘4 Gold Chains’ from the late Lil Peep, as well as a number of tracks on serpentwithfeet’s exceptional soil. He also released the return-to-form track ‘Healing’.

Moon Trip Radio arrives on November 7. ‘Rune’ is out now.

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – July to September 2019