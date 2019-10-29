Red Bull Music Academy shares free digital content archive ahead of closure

RBMA and Red Bull Radio officially shut down this Thursday.

Red Bull Music Academy (RBMA) have published their catalog of music lectures, interviews, videos and more as a free and searchable digital content archive ahead of their October 31 closure.

Red Bull announced RBMA and Red Bull Radio’s end earlier this year after ending their relationship with consultancy company Yadastar.

RBMA was founded in Berlin in 1998 and highlighted artists such as Aïsha Devi, Clams Casino, DJ Premier, Fatima Al Qadiri, Holly Herndon, Jlin, Julia Holter, Kindness, Moor Mother, Pan Daijing and Umfang.

See the archive here.

