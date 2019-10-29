Warp Records to release Uncut Gems soundtrack from Daniel Lopatin

Daniel Lopatin reunites with the Safdie brothers on a second soundtrack.

Warp Records will release Daniel Lopatin’s soundtrack to Uncut Gems, his second collaboration with the Safdie brothers.

The films follows hustler Howard Ratner as he attempts to pay back his debts amid the bustle of the New York jewelry market and features Adam Sandler in the leading role.

Lopatin’s soundtrack follows his 2017 effort for the Safdie brothers’ Good Time, which won Best Soundtrack at the Cannes Film Festival.

Uncut Gems Original Motion Picture Soundtrack arrives on December 13 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘The Ballad Of Howie Bling’

02. ‘Pure Elation’

03. ‘Followed’

04. ‘The Bet Hits’

05. ‘High Life’

06. ‘No Vacation’

07. ‘School Play’

08. ‘Fuck You Howard’

09. ‘Smoothie’

10. ‘Back To Roslyn’

11. ‘The Fountain’

12. ‘Powerade’

13. ‘Windows’

14. ‘Buzz Me Out’

15. ‘The Blade’

16. ‘Mohegan Suite’

17. ‘Uncut Gems’

