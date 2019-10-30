Fugal releases Orange EP via Acronym’s Stilla Ton label

Stream the title track below.

Stilla Ton, the label run by Swedish producer and Northern Electronics affiliate Acronym, has shared a new EP from Korean-American DJ and producer Ted Shin, aka Fugal.

Shin was born in Chicago, raised in Seoul and Seattle and is currently based in Berlin, aka, four iconically musical cities. It’s the Pacific Northwest connection, though, that perhaps flexes its particular house influence most of all.

Orange marks Stilla Ton’s third release this year following Acronym’s own Mistress of the Copper Mountain and his excellent Buchla 2000 collaboration with Kali Malone, The Torrid Eye.

The EP is out now on vinyl and digital formats.

