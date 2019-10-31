Originally composed for an installation of the same name at the London Design Festival.

NYX is an electronic drone choir uniting extended vocal techniques with live electronics. Led by composer Sian O’Gorman, the collective look to emerging technology to re-think the conventions surrounding the female voice and traditional female choirs.

Their debut single, ‘Void’, was originally composed for an installation of the same name by artist Dan Tobin Smith and The Experience Machine. By using large-scale projections and light refraction the installation explored naturally occurring imperfections inside precious stones.

NYX have collaborated on projects with Gazelle Twin, Christina Vantzou, Sigur Ros, Hatis Noit, Iona Fortune and Alicia Jane Turner, under the creative direction of Sian O’Gorman, Philippa Neels and Joshua Thomas.

‘Void’ is out now on the newly launched NYX Collective Records. Check out the cover art below.

