Arthur Russell celebrated with new Ghostly and Audika Records collection

Artwork: Tom Lee/The Estate of Arthur Russell

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

With designs sourced from Tom Lee’s original flyers.

Ghostly International are collaborating with Audika Records and Arthur Russell’s long-time partner Tom Lee to produce a four-piece Arthur Russell collection.

Visual artist Tom Lee designed many of the flyers for Russell’s performances. “I truly loved and was proud of creating these cards for each of Arthur’s concerts. I felt it was a way to reach people we may not have otherwise reached”, writes Lee.

To mark the release, a donation has been made to two organisations important to Russell: Performance Space New York and Danspace Project.

The collection coincides with the release of Iowa Dream, a new LP compiling Russell’s unreleased recordings and lost songs, this November via Audika Records.

The collaboration features t-shirts and a sweatshirt.

Head here for more info, check out the designs below.

Read more: The story of Arthur Russell’s World of Echo

