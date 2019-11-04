News I By I 04.11.19

Del Lumanta debuts on A Guide To Saints with Preparations

The artist’s first experiments with modular synthesis.

Sydney-based artist, musician, DJ and curator Del Lumanta will debut on the Room40 sister label A Guide To Saints with a new EP, Preparations.

The EP features the artist’s first experiments with modular synthesis – four compositions that sit at the intersection between ambient and noise.

“The recordings on the first side of the tape are taken from performances during Sydney Festival’s Masters of Modern Sounds at the Art Gallery of NSW in early 2019. I was asked to respond to the gallery space”, explains the artist. “I spent my visits thinking about institutions. How I approach them, and how I work within them. What are their conditions for labour, how do they condition what I do? I often feel guarded when entering these realms.”

“Side B was an improvised recording made a few weeks after winding down from the event using an Organelle”, they continue. “Here, I felt focused on the idea of resources, particularly resources that have nourished my disciplines. I thought about their endings.”

Preparations arrives on November 8 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Preparations I’
02. ‘Preparations II’
03. ‘Preparations III’
04. ‘Last Days Of Rain’

