Del Lumanta debuts on A Guide To Saints with Preparations

The artist’s first experiments with modular synthesis.

Sydney-based artist, musician, DJ and curator Del Lumanta will debut on the Room40 sister label A Guide To Saints with a new EP, Preparations.

The EP features the artist’s first experiments with modular synthesis – four compositions that sit at the intersection between ambient and noise.

<a href="http://room40.bandcamp.com/album/preparations">Preparations by Del Lumanta</a>

“The recordings on the first side of the tape are taken from performances during Sydney Festival’s Masters of Modern Sounds at the Art Gallery of NSW in early 2019. I was asked to respond to the gallery space”, explains the artist. “I spent my visits thinking about institutions. How I approach them, and how I work within them. What are their conditions for labour, how do they condition what I do? I often feel guarded when entering these realms.”

“Side B was an improvised recording made a few weeks after winding down from the event using an Organelle”, they continue. “Here, I felt focused on the idea of resources, particularly resources that have nourished my disciplines. I thought about their endings.”

Preparations arrives on November 8 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Preparations I’

02. ‘Preparations II’

03. ‘Preparations III’

04. ‘Last Days Of Rain’

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – July to September 2019