Edge Slayer blends trap, R&B, noise and ambient on new EP, C00CHI3

Séancé founder Edge Slayer is back with a new EP on Interference Pattern. C00CHI3 features a melange of trap, R&B, noise and ambient and sees Edge Slayer reflecting on her experiences as a black trans woman in America, including street harassment, social media, ghosting and being ghosted.
Check out the video for ‘She Don’t Text Back’ / ‘Spell Check’ now.
The EP follows the multi-disciplinary artist’s self-titled debut on Objects Limited, which was released last year.
C00CHI3 arrives in January, 2020. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Booty Big AF’
02. ‘Spell Check’
03. ‘Skit Street Harassment ‘
04. ‘Keep It Pumpin’
05. ‘Step TF Back’
06. ‘She Don’t Text Back’
07. ‘Sexi Ethnic Beats’
08. ‘Frivalous’
