Edge Slayer blends trap, R&B, noise and ambient on new EP, C00CHI3

Watch the video for ‘She Don’t Text Back’ / ‘Spell Check’ now.

Séancé founder Edge Slayer is back with a new EP on Interference Pattern. C00CHI3 features a melange of trap, R&B, noise and ambient and sees Edge Slayer reflecting on her experiences as a black trans woman in America, including street harassment, social media, ghosting and being ghosted.

Check out the video for ‘She Don’t Text Back’ / ‘Spell Check’ now.

The EP follows the multi-disciplinary artist’s self-titled debut on Objects Limited, which was released last year.

C00CHI3 arrives in January, 2020. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Booty Big AF’

02. ‘Spell Check’

03. ‘Skit Street Harassment ‘

04. ‘Keep It Pumpin’

05. ‘Step TF Back’

06. ‘She Don’t Text Back’

07. ‘Sexi Ethnic Beats’

08. ‘Frivalous’

Read next: New Forms 2019 – A vital celebration of diverse music and culture in Vancouver