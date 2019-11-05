DAWN enlists Trakgirl and Brooke Candy for ‘Slim Thicc’ / ‘Ay Papi’

Watch the video for the new double single now.

DAWN, aka Dawn Richard, has enlisted the talents of Trakgirl and Brooke Candy for a new double single.

‘Slim Thicc’ and ‘Ay Papi’ are the first two of a series of singles that will be released in the run up to a new DAWN project scheduled for release in spring 2020. Check out the new video now.

Earlier this year Dawn Richard released her first album under her DAWN moniker. new breed was released back in January on Local Action and Our Dawn Ent.

‘Slim Thicc’ / ‘Ay Papi’ is out now.

