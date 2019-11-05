MikeQ’s first solo release in eight years.

Iconic ballroom DJ and producer MikeQ has shared a new high-octane club track ‘Don’tUUU’ from their upcoming Elevate EP, releasing Friday (November 8) via label/collective Qween Beat.

Elevate comes eight years after 2011’s Let It All Out EP on Fade to Mind and follows a 2015 collaboration with DJ Sliink as well as numerous remixes for the likes of Kelela, Spank Rock and Club cheval.

See the hyperreal teaser video and album art below.

