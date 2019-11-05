Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.
With a focus on underground dance music.
1-800 Dubplate has launched a Kickstarter campaign to open a new record shop, called Disc World, in south-east London.
As well as stocking electronic music, Disc World will offer a walk-in dubplate cutting service. The duo also hope to host workshops and talks in the new shop.
The shop has been designed to “create a cultural hub for everyone to enjoy, as well as contributing to the London music community.”
Money raised via Kickstarter will go towards a downpayment, building record racks, buying furniture and stocking the shop.
1-800 Dubplate currently offers an online dubplate cutting service.
