waterhouse muses on bodily hauntology on ‘Soteria I, II’

Melbourne’s waterhouse has contributed to Belgian label and event series Slagwerk’s Hauntology of the Body single series.

As conceptualized by the label, “This series describes what to our Slagwerk collective is perceived as a certain branch in contemporary experimental music. The title refers to concepts in recent cultural/literary theory that, consciously and unconsciously, have left profound traces in our musical experience as consumers and producers. The pictures we portray in our minds of todays avant-garde are those of hauntological inscriptions in the physical body/the body of work/the body as a cultural agent.”

waterhouse’s aching and ruminative two-part contemporary classical composition Soteria I, II comes after her track ‘Broken Rave‘ on Body Promise’s recent Smooth Sensation compilation and her 2016 debut album Empty Gallery released via Air Max ’97, Jikuroux and SCAM’s DECISIONS label.

Download ‘Soteria I, II’ via Slagwerk’s Bandcamp.

