The Prodigy frontman Keith Flint’s possessions go up for auction

Notable items include a shotgun-wielding taxidermy rabbit, Keith’s iconic double cone septum and a bed that looks like it was designed by J.R.R. Tolkien.

Turns out Keith Flint really liked BAPE. The Prodigy frontman’s possessions are going up for auction tomorrow and some of the items are just as eccentric as you might expect.

The inventory includes the aforementioned incredible collection of A Bathing Ape apparel, a variety of septums (including his iconic double-cone septum ring), a wooden sculpture of Flint’s head, a shotgun-wielding taxidermy rabbit, a collection of flat caps, a samurai sword Flint wore at his wedding, various music awards, some aviation helmets and a bed that looks like it was designed by J.R.R. Tolkien (but was in fact designed by Steve Liddard).

 

The final viewing of the Keith Flint collection is taking place today in the Cambridge saleroom of Cheffins auction house. The sale will take place tomorrow (Thursday, November 7). For more information head over to the Cheffins website.

