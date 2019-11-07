Listen to the original soundtrack from Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding

Featuring new music from Major Lazer x Khalid, CHVRCHES, Bring Me The Horizon and more.

Death Stranding, the latest masterpiece from Hideo Kojima and this year’s most hotly-anticipated game, is finally out tomorrow (November 8).

Today (November 7) you can listen to the game’s original soundtrack, which features new music from Major Lazer x Khalid, CHVRCHES, Bring Me The Horizon and many more.

Entitled Timefall, a gameplay element in which rain ages and degrades matter at a rapid rate, the soundtrack features songs that appear in-game, which sees you taking control of a delivery man trekking across a post-apocalyptic landscape delivering packages, avoiding other delivery men and shooting ghosts. We can’t wait.

Death Stranding is out tomorrow. Watch a trailer for the game below.

