Drake enters the weed business with new cannabis brand More Life Growing Company

Named after his 2017 mixtape.

Budding mogul Drake has partnered with Toronto-based cannabis company Canopy Growth Corporation to launch his own weed production business More Life Growth Company.

Based in his hometown of Toronto, which legalized recreational marijuana use in 2018, More Life will be “centered around wellness, discovery and overall personal growth with the hope of facilitating connections and shared experiences across the globe,” according to company reps.

“The opportunity to partner with a world-class company like Canopy Growth on a global scale is really exciting,” adds Drake. “The idea of being able to build something special in an industry that is ever growing has been inspiring. More Life and More Blessing.”

Earlier this week, Drake teased the enterprise by sending mysterious flower bouquets across Toronto to various industry figures and delightfully unsuspecting citizens.

An official launch date has not yet been set.

Read next: Drake More Life review: A welcome return to form for the yacht rap superstar