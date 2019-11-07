News I By I 07.11.19

Rosalía finds strength in her childhood hometown on ‘A Palé’

Screenshot of Rosalía video

This week marks the one-year anniversary of her landmark album El Mal Querer.

Spanish star Rosalía (whose El Mal Querer was one of our favorite albums of 2018) shares production credits with El Guincho and Frank Dukes on her latest single ‘A Palé’.

The track title literally refers to the omnipresent shipping pallets that she was surrounded by during her childhood in Sant Esteve Sesrovires, an industrial trucking town outside of Barcelona. “But the spirit of the song centers around “Doing it big”–our ability to be strong and carry a lot of weight,” Rosalía’s team adds.

Watch her navigate those pallets in the accompanying video directed by Jora Frantzis below.

‘A Palé’ follows her single ‘Con Altura’ with reggaeton star J. Balvin, also featuing El Guincho. It is out now.

