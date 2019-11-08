D Double E is the unlikely star of the IKEA Christmas advert

No, really.

In a truly inspired move, IKEA has featured the bars of one of the best to ever do it in its new Christmas advert.

D Double E comes through with instant classics such as “This table’s older than the pyramids / At least its younger than the mirror is” and “It’s like somebody hit it with a bulldozer / If your house was a car it would get pulled over” in a short verse about the importance of a home that is, in the words of IKEA, “worthy of a get together.”

At IKEA, we believe every home is worthy of a get together. This party season, let's show home shame the door and Silence The Critics, once and for all.

For those who still can’t believe their eyes and ears, D Double has confirmed the Christmas miracle on social media.

